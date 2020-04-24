Republic Services launches $20 million ‘Committed to Serve’ initiative

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - To help during the COVID-19 pandemic Republic Services has announced a $20 million initiative.
The “Committed to Serve," initiative is to help recognize their frontline employees, families, and small business customers across the country.
During the next two months all of Republic Services’ 28,000 frontline employees will receive a weekly meal, a weekly dinner for employees and their families.
In addition they will be receiving bi-weekly $100 gift cards ($400 per employee) to be spent locally.
Republic Services is providing meals for 300 employees per week in the Baton Rouge area.
“Small businesses are often hit the hardest during times of uncertainty. The ‘Committed to Serve’ initiative is a gesture of support for both our employees and our local small businesses, many of whom are our customers,” Sharon Mann, General Manager with Republic Services said.
So far, over $35,000 has been spent with local restaurants including: Rotolo’s, Curbside Burgers, Walk Ons, Catering Cajun, Smoky Pit BBQ, Monjuni’s, Tony’s Seafood, and more to come.
“The reaction from small business owners and employees has been pure appreciation. Additionally, our employees feel a sense of pride being able to give back to the local community they serve," Mann Said.
For more information on this initiative visit RepublicServices.com/CommittedToServe and join the social conversation by using #CommittedToServe.
