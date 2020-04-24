Pandemic forces Arctic expedition to take 3-week break

The German Arctic research vessel Polarstern is docked for maintenance in Bremerhaven, Germany, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Scientists from 17 nations are preparing for a year-long mission to the central Arctic to study the impact that climate change is having on the frigid far north of the planet. Germany’s Alfred Wegener Institute for Polar and Ocean Research says the expedition ship RV Polarstern will leave its position in the high Arctic for three weeks next month to rendezvous with two vessels bringing fresh supplies and crew. (Source: AP/Frank Jordans)