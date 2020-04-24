2020 NFL DRAFT: LSU sets school record with 5 first round picks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football program saw five players selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, setting a new school record for the most picks in the opening round of the NFL Draft.
Former quarterback Joe Burrow, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, was chosen No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. He is the third Tiger ever to go No. 1 overall (Billy Cannon, JaMarcus Russell).
Later, former outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson was picked No. 20 overall by Jacksonville Jaguars.
Two picks later, former wide receiver Justin Jefferson was taken No. 22 overall by the Minnesota Vikings.
Former inside linebacker Patrick Queen was chosen No. 28 overall by the Baltimore Ravens.
Then, the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs picked former running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire at No. 32 overall. He was the first running back taken in the draft.
The five first round picks were the most of any college football team this year. It was just one pick shy of tying the all-time mark of six picks set by Miami in 2004. LSU joins Ohio State in 2016 and 2006, Miami in 2002, and Southern Cal in 1968 as the only schools in college football history to have five players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.
LSU’s all-time total of first round draft picks jumped to 47 with the five taken in 2020. Since taking over the Tigers in 2016, head coach Ed Orgeron has seen nine of his players chosen in the first round.
