Missing Jazz Fest? Find out where you can still get a taste of the festival

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Many Jazz Fest fans likely miss the food as much as the music.
Thanks to WWOZ, you can enjoy many “Best of” performances on the radio and you can get your hands on your favorite festival food.
Foodies looking for their Jazz Fest fix can feast on some of their favorite dishes at home.
Some popular food vendors are thinking outside of the box and their booth to bring iconic dishes straight to fans.
“We had to do something. It’s Jazz Fest. It was absolutely necessary,” says Pierre Hilzim, founder and president of Kajun Kettle Foods.
One French Quarter pop-up will let you enjoy the famous crawfish Monica while festing at home.
Hilzim is teaming up with the makers of crawfish strudel for a drive-thru at Mahony’s Po-Boys on Iberville Street.
“For the pop up, we are portioning the same size bowl the as you get at Jazz Fest but in a microwave bowl snaplet container,” says Hilzim.
On the Northshore, Patton’s Caterers says the response to its Jazz Fest pop-up has been overwhelming.
“I think the largest order we have right now is someone is picking up 85 combos and like 65 sacks. It’s amazing,” says Sales Manager Erin Patton Merrick.
The Slidell company is behind the beloved seafood trio and others for this weekend have already sold out. Patton’s says they’re even adding a second weekend of sales to keep up with the demand.
“I think for a lot of people this was just a small piece of normalcy. I can have my own Jazz Fest in my back yard,” says Merrick.
If you are craving a taste of Cajun Country, you can head over to the CBD.
Pythian Market, the downtown food hall, has become a hub for items like Prejean’s famous pheasant, quail and andouille gumbo.
The Lafayette restaurant will also package its crawfish enchiladas to go. You’ll find other festival flavors on the menu for pickup and delivery like the shrimp remoulade po-boy from T.J.’s Gourmet Foods.
And in Mid-City, Blue Oak BBQ’s owners found a way to help feed those in need. Dozens of restaurants are teaming up for a drive-thru relief called “Faux Fest”.
“I think from there, it was like let’s try to recreate every day that we would’ve been going to Jazz Fest,” says Co-owner of Blue Oak BBQ Phillip Moseley.
Hospitality workers and musicians impacted by the outbreak can grab free Jazz Fest inspired meals. Bands will play as cars drive down and empty warehouse space on Gravier Street.
And even though fans are missing out on the real deal this year, there’s hope for a Jazz Fest at home.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.