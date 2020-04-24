Indian restaurant in Hammond giving out free meals again

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Sikh Coalition is once more providing free meals for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Meals from Punjabi Dhaba Indian Cuisine in Hammond are available for free at the following locations and times:
Sunday, April 26
- 12 to 3 p.m.
- Meals will be available for pickup at the Stop n’ Shop, located at 285 S Morrison Blvd. in Hammond
Sunday, May 3
- 12 to 3 p.m.
- Meals will be available for pickup at the Quick Stop, located at 267 W Railroad Ave. in Independence
