Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have selected Michigan center Cesar Ruiz with the 24th overall pick in the NFL draft. The 6-foot-3 and 307-pound Ruiz joins an offensive line that has all five starters returning. The selection of Ruiz on Thursday night comes one year after New Orleans selected Texas A&M center Erik McCoy as the club's top overall choice in the 2019 second round. But Ruiz could provide important depth at any of the interior line positions and strengthens the unit protecting 41-year-old quarterback Drew Brees.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow is already popular in Ohio, where he became a prep star and played at Ohio State. He gets a chance to return home and try to salvage the Cincinnati Bengals, who took him with the first overall pick in the NFL draft. Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and a national title at LSU. His next challenge is to help turn around a franchise that has only had seven winning seasons in the last 29 years and hasn't won a playoff game since the 1990 season.
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have decided to gamble on Tua Tagovailoa’s durability and made the Alabama quarterback the fifth overall pick in the NFL draft. The Dolphins hope Tagovailoa can become a franchise quarterback and the centerpiece of their rebuilding effort that began a year ago. The Dolphins added some potential protection for Tagovailoa with the 18th overall pick, selecting 322-pound left tackle Austin Jackson of Southern California. Miami also had the 30th overall pick and took Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, the son of two Nigerian Olympic track athletes.
DALLAS (AP) — Jace Prescott, the older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday. He was 31. The Cowboys confirmed the older Prescott’s death in a brief statement. There was no information on how or where Jace Prescott died. The older Prescott was an offensive lineman a decade ago at Northwestern State in the brothers' home state of Louisiana. Jace Prescott played three seasons at Northwestern State, starting all 11 games in his final season in 2010.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up the first round of the NFL draft when the Super Bowl champions picked LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the 32nd overall selection. The Chiefs were long rumored to have interest in trading down since they have just five selections during the three-day draft. The Chiefs wound up having their pick of running backs after none had been taken in the first round. Edwards-Helaire was picked because of the way his game fits the Chiefs' scheme, particularly his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens got a potential starter in the middle of their defense by selecting linebacker Patrick Queen out of LSU with the 28th overall pick in the NFL draft. Queen had 85 tackles, three sacks and an interception to help the Tigers win the national championship. He left LSU after his junior season and ends up with the Ravens, playing the same position that Ray Lewis filled for 17 seasons during a Hall of Fame career.