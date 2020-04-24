Healthcare workers and officers get hot meals from grateful businesses

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some businesses went above and beyond to help the heroes in the fight against COVID-19.
“The outpouring of support that we’ve gotten from the community, it has been phenomenal,” Jason Rogers, vice president of nursing for Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, said. “We have over 500 plus team members that are doing COVID care on any giving day."
Rogers and his fellow healthcare workers enjoyed free lunch provided by Fat Boy’s Pizza based in Metairie. Owner, Gabe Corchiani, says he’s happy to help.
“It makes us feel like we have a purpose out here right now to what’s going on. The doctors and nurses are on the front lines dealing with this everyday, you know 24 hours a day. They are the real heroes out here. We Just want to have a little part and let them know how much we appreciate what they do,” said Corchiani.
Corchiani says he plans to open a Fat Boy’s Pizza in Baton Rouge, adding 20 potential employment opportunities in the Capital City.
Law enforcement also received a hot lunch from Monjunis Italian Cafe and Grocery. Owner, Jimmy Rosso, teamed up council member, Matt Watson, and GMFS Mortgage Company on Florida Boulevard to help host a drive-thru lunch for officers.
“Today, we’re feeding BRPD, letting them drive through and get a nice warm meal as a thank you from us to them,” Rosso said.
Many officers say they were overwhelmed to have so much support from the community during these difficult times.
“I think it’s great. I think the officers really appreciate it. I know we have always had a lot of good support anytime we go through a critical incident, and this is just another way that the community and the police force merged and support each other,” said BRPD Sgt. Rendy Richard.
The two groups estimate they served a total of more than 800 meals.
