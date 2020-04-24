FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful April weekend ahead with sunshine, low humidity

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Are you ready for a great April weekend? It’s all about the abundant sunshine and low humidity for the next two days.
Try to take advantage of the nice weekend weather. It may be the nicest weekend we get to enjoy until autumn! A weak cool front will slip through the area early Saturday morning. It brings a few clouds on its way through, but no significant rain. However, it will also reinforce the dry (low humidity) air that we enjoyed Friday. Saturday sunrise temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s for much of the WAFB area. Any lingering clouds at daybreak linked to the morning cool front should dissipate with sunshine galore for the afternoon. Highs Saturday will be in the low 80s.
Sunday stays mainly clear throughout the day with a morning start in the upper 50s and an afternoon high around 80° for metro Baton Rouge.
Mostly sunny skies Monday will be followed by a partly cloudy Tuesday. By Tuesday evening, we could see a couple of showers developing ahead of the region’s next rainmaker.
A cold front will roll through Louisiana Wednesday, bringing showers and thunderstorms. At this stage, it’s still too early to assess the severe weather threat for Wednesday. We will need to watch forecast models trends through the weekend and into early next week.
For the time being, the rest of next week and the following weekend (May 2 and 3) looks to remain dry, although daytime temperatures could be flirting with the 90s by the weekend.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.