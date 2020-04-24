FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful April weekend ahead with sunshine, low humidity

Try to take advantage of the nice weekend weather. It may be the nicest weekend we get to enjoy until autumn! A weak cool front will slip through the area early Saturday morning. It brings a few clouds on its way through, but no significant rain. However, it will also reinforce the dry (low humidity) air that we enjoyed Friday. Saturday sunrise temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s for much of the WAFB area. Any lingering clouds at daybreak linked to the morning cool front should dissipate with sunshine galore for the afternoon. Highs Saturday will be in the low 80s.