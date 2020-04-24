Drew Brees sends video welcome to Saints 1st-round pick Cesar Ruiz

"Hey bro, welcome to the squad. Heard a lot about you, I love your journey man. Love your work ethic. I love smart, gritty tough guys. That sounds like what you are. Heard a lot about you from Sean Payton. Welcome to the squad man. Can’t wait for you to be a part of it. These are crazy times, but keep working, keep your mind right. Let me know if I can do anything for you. Can’t wait to start working with you. You’re in good hands, tell your family that. We have a great locker, great team. You’re going to be a big part of it, thanks brother.