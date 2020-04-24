2020 NFL DRAFT: LSU CB Kristian Fulton picked in 2nd round (No. 61 overall) by Tennessee Titans

The 6-foot, 197-pounder from New Orleans played in 28 games as a Tiger, starting 25 of them. He was one of the top cornerbacks in the country and finished his career with 65 tackles (49 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, two interceptions, 25 passes defended, and one forced fumble. He had a season-high six tackles in the College Football Playoff National Championship against Clemson.