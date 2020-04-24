BR police arrest teen in interstate rock throwing incidents

BR police arrest teen in interstate rock throwing incidents
Victim in rock throwing incident. (Source: WAFB)
By Robb Hays | April 24, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT - Updated April 24 at 10:39 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 14-year-old has been arrested, accused of throwing large rocks at vehicles passing along Interstate 110 in Baton Rouge.

In one incident, glass from a windshield cut a Prairieville woman’s head, requiring her to get staples at a hospital.

“Two huge rocks” came through the windshield, the woman posted to Facebook. She says it happened on I-110 near 72nd Street as she was returning from a “super relaxing weekend” trip.

She posted pictures of a gash to her head, caused by shattered glass from the windshield.

Victim from rock throwing incident
Victim from rock throwing incident (Source: WAFB)

“Still picking out glass from my face,” she said in the post. “Thankful I’m still alive, it could have been fatal.”

In a separate incident, a woman posted photos of her relative’s truck on Facebook, showing where a rock busted his windshield.

Baton Rouge police say the 14-year-old is accused in three separate incidents. He is charged with three counts of aggravated criminal damage to property. His name was not released because he is a juvenile.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.