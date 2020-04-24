Behind the scenes with a COVID-19 ICU nurse

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Holly Maynard, 37, is a neuro critical care ICU nurse turned COVID-19 ICU nurse at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital.
“It’s difficult and it is challenging,” said Maynard. “Everything I have ever learned from my fellow nurses is what I am supposed to be doing. I don’t know if there has ever been a greater need for this skill set.”
She says the one plus for them is they had some warning this was coming and learned lessons from Seattle and New Orleans. Plus, with the new children’s hospital having opened up, she says that gave OLOL extra room to take on nearly 120 COVID-19 patients, 20 of whom are currently on ventilators.
“It’s required a lot of creative thinking as far as how do I take care of these patients, but also minimize my exposure? As an ICU nurse, you’re in that room at least every hour for your 12 hour shift at the very least. That’s not possible with these patients,” said Maynard.
Nurses are trying to squeeze everything they need to do in one visit, which they do only once every four hours. Nurses must dispose of their personal protective equipment after seeing each patient to avoid cross contamination. Maynard says for every patient, they go through five or six masks and gowns per day.
Currently, she says every nurse has two to three COVID-19 patients, a healthy ratio. Maynard says for now, they’re doing okay on the amount of personal protective equipment they have.
“We still have all of those things that we need, but now, the big difference that I have noticed from the beginning is that we are taking off those N95 [masks] and we are looking at sanitizing and reusing them, which is a slight change,” said Maynard.
Aside from the physical fears, there’s the mental health aspect for nurses. She says prior to moving to the COVID-19 unit, she saw some of her patients die, but they were surrounded by their loved ones in those final moments. Up until a week ago, she was the only one by their sides or was that one connection to the patient’s family for a FaceTime.
“Even with an iPad, it just kind of feels like it’s not enough in my mind,” said Maynard.
Within the last week, the policy at OLOL has changed to allow two visitors per patient facing the end of life.
Early in the pandemic, when there were fears of running out of protective gear, nurses were forced to make difficult decisions.
“If I can, I try to be in there for their final moments, but again, it sounds callous, but that’s another set of PPE that I can’t use down the line when I’m trying to intubate a patient,” said Maynard. “Those times when you’re really kind of stressed and worked up or anxious are the times when you need to be most careful about your PPE and you need to go through the steps in your head and get it right and that’s when you’re most likely to get it wrong.”
She admits there’s a part of her that’s scared, but says she’s hopeful too because since WAFB’s interview with her, the number of patients in the COVID-19 unit at OLOL has gone down by 70.
Maynard hopes to see that number continue decreasing. In the meantime, she’s going to keep fighting on the front-lines, even when it all gets to her at times, because nursing is truly her passion.
“Definitely cried in the shower a few times,” said Maynard.
But she says it absolutely feels great to be a nurse right now.
