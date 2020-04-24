Behind the scenes with a COVID-19 ICU nurse

“If I can, I try to be in there for their final moments, but again, it sounds callous, but that’s another set of PPE that I can’t use down the line when I’m trying to intubate a patient,” said Maynard. “Those times when you’re really kind of stressed and worked up or anxious are the times when you need to be most careful about your PPE and you need to go through the steps in your head and get it right and that’s when you’re most likely to get it wrong.”