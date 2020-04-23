Storms move through southeast La., leaving thousands without power

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Significant storm damage is being reported in Pointe Coupee Parish, Port Allen, and Zachary Thursday morning (April 23).
Heavy storms rolled through late Wednesday and early Thursday.
According to Entergy’s outage map, as of 5 a.m., over 4,000 people were without power in East Baton Rouge Parish. Another 2,100 were without power in Pointe Coupee Parish.
“Due to the thunderstorms along with the high winds that have and continue to move through the area, we are experiencing numerous outages. Entergy personnel are working to restore service safely and as quickly as possible. At this time, we estimate that all service will be restored by 8 pm on April 23rd. The estimated time of restoration could change as all damage assessments are completed or if other storm activity results in additional outages,” the outage map says.
