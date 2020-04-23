‘Shop this way’: Walmart puts directional markers on floors to control flow

Green, red and blue decals will be telling you what to do

Walmart CEO shows off new COVID-19 safety measures
By Ed Payne | April 23, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 4:18 PM

(Gray News) – Be prepared for lots of advice next time you’re at Walmart.

Social distancing measures are in place throughout the company’s stores, which are implementing one-way shopping.

Markers will tell you how far apart to stand and which way you should enter aisles.

Green floor decals with arrows will tell you it’s OK to “Shop this way.”

Red markers on the other end will warn: “Do not shop this way.”

Blue decals in the checkout lanes will be 6 feet apart to encourage proper spacing between customers.

In addition, the chain has separated the entrance from the exit in its stores to help keep people socially distant.

Other measures like plexiglass screens have been installed to protect staff and customers.

Walmart was already limiting the number of people that could be in its stores at one time.

