2020 NFL DRAFT: LSU QB Joe Burrow selected No. 1 overall by Cincinnati Bengals

He set nearly every LSU single-season passing record in 2019 while leading the Tigers to a 15-0 perfect season and the CFP National Championship. He is the only player in SEC history to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season. He set the NCAA single-season record for touchdown passes (60) and total touchdowns (65). He completed 76.3% of his passes, which ranks No. 2 in NCAA history for a season. He set SEC single-season records for completions (402), attempts (527), passing yards (5,671), passing touchdowns (60), total touchdowns (65), completion percentage (76.3), total yards (6,039), total yards per game (402.6), and total plays (642). He also set SEC single-game marks for touchdowns responsible for (8 vs. Oklahoma) and tied the league mark for touchdown passes (7 vs. Oklahoma).