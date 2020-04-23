2020 NFL DRAFT: LSU QB Joe Burrow selected No. 1 overall by Cincinnati Bengals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been selected No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-3, 221-pounder from Athens, Ohio set many NCAA, SEC, and LSU records in the 2019 season and is the most decorated player in LSU football history. Burrow’s 2019 season is considered by many to be the best ever in college football. He finished 2019 with 5,671 yards passing, 60 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. He also ran the ball for 368 yards and five touchdowns.
He set nearly every LSU single-season passing record in 2019 while leading the Tigers to a 15-0 perfect season and the CFP National Championship. He is the only player in SEC history to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season. He set the NCAA single-season record for touchdown passes (60) and total touchdowns (65). He completed 76.3% of his passes, which ranks No. 2 in NCAA history for a season. He set SEC single-season records for completions (402), attempts (527), passing yards (5,671), passing touchdowns (60), total touchdowns (65), completion percentage (76.3), total yards (6,039), total yards per game (402.6), and total plays (642). He also set SEC single-game marks for touchdowns responsible for (8 vs. Oklahoma) and tied the league mark for touchdown passes (7 vs. Oklahoma).
He finished his career as a Tiger with 8,565 yards, 76 touchdowns, and only 11 interceptions. He is ranked No. 1 in school history for career completion percentage (68.5), passing yards per game (305.9), touchdown passes (76), 300-yard passing games (15), 400-yard passing games (4), total yards (9,332), total yards per game (333.3), and touchdowns responsible for (88).
In addition to the Heisman, Burrow was named 2019 AP National Player of the Year. He also won the following: 2019 Maxwell Award, 2019 Walter Camp Award, 2019 Davey O’Brien Award, 2019 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, 2019 Manning Award.
He was named 2019 unanimous first-team All-American (AFCA, AP, Athletic, CBS, ESPN, Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, USA Today, Walter Camp), 2019 SEC Offensive Player of the Year (AP, unanimous), 2019 first-team All-SEC (AP, unanimous; Coaches).
Burrow was named offensive MVP of the CFP National Championship and CFP Semifinal. He was also MVP of the SEC Championship game.
Analysts said his football IQ and intangibles are off the charts. They added he’s a rhythm passer who benefited from tempo and scheme, but his vision, touch, and read recognition made the offense special. They also said he buys time for himself inside the pocket but creates explosive, off-schedule plays outside of it with his arm or legs. They noted he throws with staggering precision and timing. His toughness is also something many have pointed out.
