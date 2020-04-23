2020 NFL DRAFT: New Orleans Saints select Michigan C Cesar Ruiz in first round

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints have selected Michigan center Cesar Ruiz in the first round at No. 24 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-3, 307-pounder from Camden, NJ was a third-team All-Big Ten pick as a sophomore and second-team all-conference selection in 2019, starting all 13 games.
Analysts said Ruiz is athletic and tenacious with the combination of skills and technique to fit into a variety of blocking schemes. They added he has early starting potential and should develop into a good pro with guard/center flexibility.
At the NFL Combine, Ruiz ran 5.08 in the 40-yard dash and did 28 reps on the bench press.
