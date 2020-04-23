Ministry gives out free meals to truck drivers in WBR Parish

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, truck drivers who have been helping to keep the country going are sometimes forgotten.
But some people wanted to show them some appreciation in the form of free meals.
Faith Street Ministries was out Thursday, April 23 giving away meals to drivers nears Highway 415 and I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish.
“These truckers are out here doing things that we cannot imagine, spending time away from their families, and they need as much love as we do. We’re just hoping that we can bless them,” said Rickey Howell, pastor for Faith Street Ministries.
The group says this meal giveaway is just one of many they have done over the past two weeks.
