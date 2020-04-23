LSU picks up a commit from JoJo Earle, a top WR in 2021 class

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Coach Orgeron picked up a commitment from one of the top receivers in the 2021 class, JoJo Earle out of Aledo High School in Texas.
Earle joins Aledo teammate, Bryan Allen, Jr., who’s in the Tigers ’22 class. Allen plays safety for the back-to-back state champ Aledo Bearcats.
Rivals ranks the slot receiver a 4-star recruit, and he’s part of Rivals250 list. The Tigers edged out Texas, TCU and Oklahoma for the four-star prospect according to Rivals.
The 5′9″ receiver pulled in 84 catches for 1,601 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2019 according to Rivals.
Earle is the sixth member of the 2021 class, and the second receiver.
Here’s a full list of 2021 LSU commits:
JoJo Earle, WR, Texas
Raesjon Davis, LB, California
Deion Smith, WR, Mississippi
Anthony Hundley, DT, Florida
Dakota Mitchell, S, Floirda
Peyton Todd, P, West Monroe
