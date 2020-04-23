Louisiana veterans home reports 44 deaths in 30 days

RESERVE, La. (WAFB) - Editor’s note: Watch WAFB 9News at 10 Thursday night (April 23) as WAFB’s Kiran Chawla talks to relatives of some of the veterans home residents who have died.
One month ago today (April 23), 144 veterans lived at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans home in Reserve, Louisiana. Since then, 44 residents of that home have died. However, the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs said Thursday, April 23 only 24 of those deaths are classified as being related to COVID-19.
The other 20 were “non-COVID related deaths,” a spokesperson for that agency said Thursday.
WAFB asked for a listing of how many residents died per month at that facility over the past year to compare those figures to the deaths from the past month.
However, we were told staff members at the home are currently tied up dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and are unable to research 12 months worth of information. The facility says it is, however, working to provide WAFB with the number of total deaths that occurred in February of 2020.
The first positive case of COVID-19 was reported at the home March 23.
Since that time, a total of 68 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the agency says. Of the 68 patients who have tested positive, facility administrators reported the following:
- 24 have died
- 6 remain hospitalized (including one who has recovered from COVID)
- 34 are being treated at the veterans home
- 4 have recovered
The agency reports that 47 other residents of the home, located in St. John the Baptist Parish, have tested negative and the results on six others were inconclusive.
“At the recommendation of our facility’s medical director, we are currently retesting all of our residents who received negative or inconclusive test results,” facility administrators said Thursday. “We hope to receive those test results within the next two or three days.”
Three residents from the home have been discharged from the facility in the past 30 days and are now living elsewhere.
