Livingston Parish giving free face masks to residents April 25
The Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP) will be distributing face masks to residents at several locations throughout the parish Saturday, April 25, 2020. (Source: Stock Image/ Pexels)
By Nick Gremillion | April 23, 2020 at 9:16 AM CDT - Updated April 23 at 9:45 AM

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP) say free, high-quality reusable face masks will be distributed to parish residents on a first-come, first-serve basis Saturday, April 25.

LOHSEP Deputy Director Brandi A. Janes says the masks are made out of cloth and can be washed and reused.

Janes says the masks will be given out Saturday, April 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Residents can pick up the masks at the following locations:

City of Denham Springs Fire Department

  • 930 Government Drive, Denham Springs

Walker High School

  • 9677 Florida Blvd., Walker (Carpool Lane - enter off of North Palmetto Street)

Fire District #1 – Albany

  • 29778 South Montpelier Ave., Albany

Fire District #2 – Springfield

32280 Terry Street, Springfield

French Settlement Police Department

16015 Hwy 16, French Settlement

Fire District #5 (3 locations)

#1 - 8098 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs

#2 - 31747 Myers Road, Denham Springs

#3 – 25500 Hwy 16 South, Denham Springs

Mandy’s Primary Healthcare

Oak Point Shopping Center (Watson)

First Baptist Church

29401 South Frost Road, Livingston

