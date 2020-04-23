Livingston Parish giving free face masks to residents April 25

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP) say free, high-quality reusable face masks will be distributed to parish residents on a first-come, first-serve basis Saturday, April 25.
LOHSEP Deputy Director Brandi A. Janes says the masks are made out of cloth and can be washed and reused.
Janes says the masks will be given out Saturday, April 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supplies run out.
Residents can pick up the masks at the following locations:
City of Denham Springs Fire Department
- 930 Government Drive, Denham Springs
Walker High School
- 9677 Florida Blvd., Walker (Carpool Lane - enter off of North Palmetto Street)
Fire District #1 – Albany
- 29778 South Montpelier Ave., Albany
Fire District #2 – Springfield
32280 Terry Street, Springfield
French Settlement Police Department
16015 Hwy 16, French Settlement
Fire District #5 (3 locations)
#1 - 8098 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs
#2 - 31747 Myers Road, Denham Springs
#3 – 25500 Hwy 16 South, Denham Springs
Mandy’s Primary Healthcare
Oak Point Shopping Center (Watson)
First Baptist Church
29401 South Frost Road, Livingston
