LDH launches pilot program in Baton Rouge to connect healthcare workers with facilities in need

The Department has launched its pilot, Louisiana Health Work Connect, in Baton Rouge with plans for a subsequent statewide rollout. The Baton Rouge area, with its 35 hospitals and 36 nursing homes, has been one of the hardest hit in the state in the pandemic. Any qualified nursing home or hospital in the Baton Rouge area can participate in the program, and eligible facilities have received details on how to join from Region 2′s Public Health Office.