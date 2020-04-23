Hair salons likely to make changes on how they service clients

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many businesses are considering plans for soft re-openings as Governor John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home orders come to an end.
“This is the first time I’ve just had to take a pause from everything, just a complete shutdown," said Tremaine Walker.
Walker has been a licensed barber for more than ten years. Like many salons, Walker had to temporarily close the doors to his hair studio on Mickens Road after the governor’s stay-at-home order was issued.
“It’s been devastating in some cases, you know,” Walker said.
Hair care professionals may soon return to their salons as government officials discuss plans to reopen the economy. However, Walker says people should expect some changes to the way things were before.
”For now, everyone that comes in the shop will have to wear mask," said Walker.
Walker says employees will also wear gloves and masks while providing services, and will enforce station sanitizing after every appointment.
“My other barbers in this shop has been taking the time out to go back in their books and refreshing themselves on sanitation,” said Walker.
Walker says one of the biggest changes clients will see is the way customers interact. Barbershops may no longer be a place for socializing.
“Any client that has an appointment will have to wait outside. We’re actually building a custom bench outside where folks can sit, or they will have to wait in their cars,” Walker said.
He says he hopes people will be understanding as salons get back to serving the community, getting one step closer to the return of normal life.
“I know it’s going to be an influx, a major rush, but just be patient with us because we want to go about doing things the right way and use wisdom instead of just jumping back into things,” said Walker.
