FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weekend with lower humidity ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cleanups after the storms that rolled through early Thursday morning will continue through Friday and the weekend as the weather cooperates nicely.
Skies clear overnight and stay mainly clear through Friday. Some WAFB communities could see a patch or two of fog Friday morning with daybreak temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60° for metro Baton Rouge. Friday will be a fine spring day with low humidity and highs in the mid 80s.
A quick-moving, mostly dry front will slip through Louisiana Saturday morning. It brings some morning clouds and a couple of early passing showers, but it will also bring a welcomed drop in humidity. After a morning start in the low to mid 60s for metro Baton Rouge, we will enjoy a mainly sunny Saturday with highs in the low 80s.
Sunday looks great too, with a morning start near 60° and afternoon high around 80° or so under fair skies. So try and get out to enjoy the next few days, even if your outdoor time is limited to the backyard. Don’t forget the sunscreen. Some neighborhoods may need to consider using the bug spray too!
We stay dry Monday with isolated showers Tuesday afternoon and evening as the next cold front approaches. For the time being, that front will deliver the next round of showers and storms Wednesday, with the weather settling down for Thursday and Friday.
