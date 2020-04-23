Face mask giveaways happening this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are three face mask giveaways happening on Friday and Saturday throughout the WAFB viewing area.
Pointe Coupee Parish government officials will be holding a drive-thru mask distribution event for residents at multiple locations Friday, April 24.
Murphy Law Firm in Baton Rouge will be giving away face masks Friday, April 24 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The firm is located at 2354 S Acadian Thwy.
Deputies with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office say they will be giving free cloth face masks to parish residents on a first-come, first-serve basis Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25.
Deputies will be distributing masks at the sheriff’s office command post, which is located in the parking lot of the St. Francisville IGA, at the corner of LA 10 and US 61.
