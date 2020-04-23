EBR Parish distributes nearly 100k masks to food bank, school system, nursing homes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish government officials have donated cloth masks to multiple organizations in the parish in an attempt to control the spread of COVID-19.
Hanes clothing company donated masks to the governor’s office, which were then distributed to various parishes.
“I want to thank both Hanes and Governor Edwards for this tremendous show of generosity and unity for our state,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “These masks are being prioritized for those citizens who are most at-risk of this terrible virus, which ultimately aides our community in further slowing its spread.”
The mayor’s office says it’s distributing 28,500 total masks to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging. Both organizations are currently providing food to vulnerable populations and will include the cloth masks with their food distributions.
Another 28,500 masks were give to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, the mayor’s office says, in order to support their continued feeding efforts for students out of school.
Five hundred masks are also going to each of the parish’s 23 nursing homes, as well as another 28,500 to the Baton Rouge Health District to be distributed to hospitals in the parish.
Mayor Broome says the city-parish is giving N95 masks to all of its first responders and will use some of the donated cloth masks for its critical workers as they return to work.
