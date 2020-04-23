2020 Blue Fest cancelled; organizers ‘focusing on 2021’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Blues Foundation has officially cancelled the 2020 Blues Fest, which was originally scheduled for April 18 and 19.
In a statement released Thursday, April 23, organizers say they have begun plans for the 2021 event, which will take place on April 17 and 18.
“Our primary concern is the well-being, safety and health of our performers, attendees, vendors and volunteers. That’s what matters most at this point,” said Kim Neustrom, Executive Director of the Baton Rouge Blues Foundation and producer of this year’s festival.
“We appreciate the community’s support throughout the postponement of this year’s BluesFest and are encouraged by the overwhelming response to the Foundation’s online music series, #mybrblues. The Foundation intends to continue showcasing blues musicians through innovative virtual performances, promotions and a podcast as we help support them through this unprecedented time in music history,” said Neustrom.
