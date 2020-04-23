Baton Rouge-based BBQGuys looking to fill 15 positions; some include work from home opportunities

Baton Rouge-based BBQGuys looking to fill 15 positions; some include work from home opportunities
Baton Rouge-based online retailer BBQGUYS is currently hiring 15 positions to meet demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: BBQGUYS)
By Nick Gremillion | April 23, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 3:44 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge-based barbeque and outdoor living online retailer BBQGuys says it’s currently looking to fill 15 positions, several of which offer work from home opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has eight openings at its Baton Rouge warehouse, five openings for its online sales team, an opening for a search engine marketing (SEM) manager, and an SEM analyst.

To apply for one of the 15 current openings at BBQGuys, click here.

The company is adding positions at its warehouse to adjust to an increase in order volume and to fully staff all shifts.

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Everything you need to know related to Baton Rouge area impact of COVID-19

The sales team and SEM positions are allowed to work from home until conditions allow the rest of the BBQGuys team moves back into the office.

BBQGuys CEO and co-owner Mike Hackley says with the exception of warehouse staff, 90% of the company’s employees are working from home and the company is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We’ve increased our daily cleaning routines for equipment and facilities, including more frequent handwashing and use of sanitizer,” Hackley said in a statement on the company’s website.

RELATED: There are job opportunities in the Baton Rouge area during the pandemic, BRAC says

He also says the company has adjusted operations in the warehouse to comply with local emergency orders here in Baton Rouge.

Hackley says BBQGuys has also instituted pay incentives due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve implemented appreciation pay and performance bonuses to our warehouse staff, effective from March through August of this year,” he said.

Requirements for the warehouse positions include:

  • Must have previous warehouse experience
  • Computer experience
  • Able to lift at least 75 lbs.
  • Valid Louisiana Driver’s License 
  • Must pass a motor vehicle record check and background check
  • Experience or license in handling forklifts, pallets jacks and other warehouse equipment 
  • Able to read and write in English 
  • Great attention to detail 
  • Diligent and punctual 
  • Able to work in inclement weather conditions 

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.