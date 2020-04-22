West Baton Rouge Parish officials holding drive-thru face mask giveaway

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with West Baton Rouge Parish government will be hosting a drive-thru giveaway of washable protective face masks.
Parish residents can pick up the masks Monday, April 27 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the following locations:
- Addis Community Center
- Landon Alexander Park
- Rivault Park
- William and Lee Park
- Erwinville Community Center
Officials are asking anyone who attends the event to please remain inside their vehicles.
Each vehicle will be provided with a five-pack of washable masks at each site while supplies last.
