West Baton Rouge Parish officials holding drive-thru face mask giveaway
Face mask giveaway for West Baton Rouge residents. (Source: unsplash.com)
By Amanda Lindsley | April 22, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 6:17 PM

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with West Baton Rouge Parish government will be hosting a drive-thru giveaway of washable protective face masks.

Parish residents can pick up the masks Monday, April 27 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Addis Community Center
  • Landon Alexander Park
  • Rivault Park
  • William and Lee Park
  • Erwinville Community Center

Officials are asking anyone who attends the event to please remain inside their vehicles.

Each vehicle will be provided with a five-pack of washable masks at each site while supplies last.

