WAFB helps Rep. Ted James reunite with the nurse who cared for him while he was hospitalized for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Quincey Grier, 25, is a registered nurse at the Baton Rouge General on Bluebonnet. He’s less than a year into nursing. You could say he's living out a dream he's had since the third grade.
“We had a classmate who was eating some Doritos and she ended up choking on a Dorito, and I remember watching Law and Order and they performed the Heimlich maneuver. So, I did that for the young lady, and she popped up the Dorito, and ever since then, I knew I wanted to help people,” Grier explains.
That’s exactly what he’s doing. Grier currently works overnight in Baton Rouge General’s COVID-19 unit helping patients overcome the coronavirus.
“It’s stressful. It’s tedious. It’s emotional and it’s very draining. It’s like nursing on steroids,” said Grier. “After going in multiple rooms, seeing all the patients and being physically and mentally drained, you just have to sit back and gather yourself, regroup for the next round.”
Earlier this month, one of his patients was Louisiana Representative Ted James. Grier did not know James was an elected official. James had all but given up fighting but said in an interview earlier in April, one particular nurse pulled him through.
“That nurse that continued to come in and talk to me, I owe him a lot. I had never met this guy before,” James says.
KIRAN: “Do you realize that you are the reason some people are saying they have a reason to fight this?”
GRIER: “That’s big, I’ve never even thought of it like that. Thank you, thank you for pointing that out to me.”
As we wrapped up our interview with Grier, we asked him to hold on and that's when we surprised him and brought in James via facetime to the conversation.
GRIER: “What’s up man?”
JAMES: “Hey brother, how you doing?”
GRIER: “I am chilling man. You look healthy.”
JAMES: “Man, thanks to you.”
GRIER: “It’s good to see you on the other side man.”
JAMES: “Look brother, I am so grateful for you. Every day, I tell them that story about that late night like I was going to pull myself out of this.”
James had to breathe on his own in order to get out of the hospital. It was Grier who pushed him to do so. It was Grier who pretty much saved James at a time when he could not have a loved one by his side at the hospital.
JAMES: “I’m just happy to know that other people that are infected by this are being taken care of by people like you and I just appreciate you. Thank you is just not enough.”
GRIER: “Thank you man, thank you. I am speechless. My brain is trying it’s best to stay up here.”
JAMES: “You deserve it.”
The two say they're now connected for life.
“I am still trying to wrap my brain around it. I can’t believe that just happened. It’s an unbelievable moment,” Grier says.
Remember, this was the first time Grier had seen James since he was released from the hospital.
“As a nurse, just being with a patient when they are at their worst and then to see them on the other side, and knowing you were a part of that, it’s just an amazing feeling,” Grier says.
KIRAN: “Do you realize now how important of a role you are playing?”
GRIER: “You’re trying to make me cry. All right look, I am getting there. I am getting there.”
Despite all of the hardships of working in a COVID-19 unit during his first year of nursing, Grier says he’s going to continue living out his dream and keep doing “God’s work” as a nurse.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.