Surge in complaints about used cars prompts BBB to issue tips to consumers

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana has received a number of calls and complaints about used cars recently.
Choosing a used car is a great investment that allows consumers to purchase a reliable vehicle that fits their needs while still saving money. But the potential risks involved make it all the more important to do your homework first.
We want consumers to understand that they have certain rights that they should take advantage of before they make a purchase.
TIPS:
- Make sure you have a contract in writing: Saying what car you are getting and what you’re paying for.
- Make sure you have a mechanic that you know and trust, look at the vehicle before you purchase it.
- Check CARFAX, to verify where the car has been, how many owners, and if the car has been in any accidents.
- Beware of signing a contract AS IS: This basically waives any rights you have to a warranty on that vehicle. So, when you purchase it AS IS, you’re purchasing the car with all the problems that come with it.
- If you receive a warranty on that vehicle, you should receive that warranty in writing, and that warranty should be specific as to what it actually covers.
