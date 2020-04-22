Single mother of 3 gets her stimulus check thanks to Good Samaritan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LaQuanta Smith went out to grab her mail one afternoon and found she received a check from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
However, it did not belong to her. The name on the check was for a mother of three who previously lived in the same apartment.
Smith could have easily tossed the check to the side but instead considered returning it to the IRS. However, she says she knew it could take weeks, maybe months before the correct person received the emergency funds.
So, Smith went to social media to find the woman and after more than 2,000 shares on Facebook, she found the correct person in just a few hours.
Monique L. Smith, who the check belongs to, also went to social media to share how grateful she was for the kind gesture.
“Thank God for touching the ladies who held my check for me...I’m literally in tears,” Smith Posted.
WAFB’s Donovan Jackson spoke with both women about their uplifting story and will have more on this story on 9News at 5 and 6.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.