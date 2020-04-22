MISSING: Runaway teen last seen in Baker

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is currently asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teenager.
Hailee Jones, 15, is 5′ 3″ tall and weighs about 150 lbs. She was last seen wearing teal shorts, a black Puma jackets, black socks, and black Nike slippers. She has a circular birth mark on her left thigh and also has a nose ring in her left nostril.
Jones was last seen leaving her home the morning of Wednesday, April 22 around 2:40 a.m. She was seen on recorded surveillance footage walking out the door and heading towards a vehicle with no lights on parked in the road near the house. No one could be seen in the vehicle, police say, however, when Jones got in the car on the passenger side, the car’s headlights came on and it drove away.
Police do not have a vehicle description at this time, or a known direction of travel.
The incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to called the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000 ext. 1.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.