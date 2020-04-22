LSU Health Shreveport creating 3D printed nasal swabs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As more coronavirus tests continue to be administered to people across the country, the nasal swabs used for the tests could soon run out.
A Shreveport professor is working hard to make sure that doesn't happen.
Dr. J. Steven Alexander is the professor of molecular and cellular physiology at LSU Health Shreveport and is currently creating 3D printed nasal swabs.
“Right now we’re doing okay in getting all of the tests through, but one of the things that we might be running low on in the near future could be nasal swabs and that’s running low in many parts of the country," he said. "So we’re looking to advance that ourselves and share that with our neighboring institutions.”
Dr. Alexander is currently using one machine that can print 324 swabs at a time. So far he’s already produced 1,000 swabs.
“It’s really computer-based driven printing so it’s a liquid resin printer," he said. "These files are fairly complex, but we upload them and it takes care of itself.
The school has already ordered three more printers so that they can work to produce up to 1,200 nasal swabs a day.
Dr. Alexander says the swabs are pretty similar to the ones being used now but there are a few differences.
“It has a bristle collector that may be very efficient in collecting cells that are infected with COVID from the nasal....cavity," he said. "It also has a unique breakpoint so that when it’s put into the tube it breaks and it confines the potentially infectious sample in the tube so that the person doing the sampling is safer.”
Right now the swabs already created are being evaluated at the school’s emerging viral threat lab.
Once the swabs are approved, he hopes they can begin administering them out to places that need them.
Dr. Alexander says other professors at the school are also working on creating more personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical professionals, respirators, and ventilators to help with the pandemic.
“I think Shreveport gets too little recognition for working on really advanced technologies, he said. "I think people are going to see that there is a lot going on in Shreveport and hopefully we’ll get to help everybody else around the country.”
