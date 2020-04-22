Louisiana Business Community releases full framework for ‘safe at work’ reopening of economy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) released a framework for restarting the Louisiana economy in a responsible and safety-oriented manner. The “Safe at Work” framework builds upon an executive summary released last week and focuses on issues for businesses and elected officials around the state to consider as reopening plans are made. The framework may be downloaded directly here and is available at brac.org/recovery.
The framework, developed in partnership with executives across a broad array of industry sectors and with peer business organizations and associations from around the state, includes the following sections:
- Health and Safety First
- Stay at Home and Safe at Work Order
- Be Healthier, Safer, and Smarter at Work
- Legal Protections for Recovering Businesses
- Childcare and Daycare
- PPE Supplies for Reopening Business
- Consistent Statewide Regulations for Reopening
- Second Wave Concerns
- Disadvantaged Businesses and Rural Regions
- Gradual or Phases of Reopening, Sector Considerations
- External Readings on Reopening the Economy
The framework is meant to serve as a start to the conversation for returning more employees and businesses to work, rather than serving as a final, prescriptive set of answers or solutions.
“It is our hope that this framework provides a solid starting point for individual businesses and governmental leaders to make decisions on how and when to safely open more of the state’s economy,” said Adam Knapp, president and CEO of BRAC. “We know that it is vitally important to be smart under the new normal that we find ourselves in, and that with careful planning and collaboration, we can safely and effectively return businesses to commerce, employees to work, and our economy to stable footing.”
Nearly 50 organizations from around the state have endorsed the framework.
- Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce
- American Institute of Architects Louisiana
- Ascension Chamber of Commerce
- Ascension Economic Development Corp.
- Associated Builders and Contractors of Louisiana
- Baton Rouge Area Chamber
- Bossier Chamber of Commerce
- Broussard Chamber of Commerce
- Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce
- City of Central Chamber of Commerce
- Committee of 100 for Economic Development, Inc.
- Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance
- Greater Hammond Chamber of Commerce
- Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce
- Greater Minden Chamber of Commerce
- Greater New Orleans, Inc.
- Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce
- Jeff Davis Parish Economic Development/Tourism Commission and Chamber of Commerce
- Jefferson Chamber of Commerce
- Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce
- Louisiana Association of Business and Industry
- Louisiana Chemical Association
- Louisiana Forestry Association
- Louisiana Home Builders Association
- Louisiana Independent Pharmacies Association
- Louisiana Oil Marketers and Convenience Store Association
- Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association
- Louisiana Motor Trucking Association
- Louisiana Oil and Gas Association
- Louisiana Pulp and Paper Association
- Louisiana Restaurant Association
- Monroe Chamber of Commerce
- Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce
- New Orleans Business Alliance
- New Orleans Chamber
- Northeast Louisiana Economic Alliance
- North Louisiana Economic Partnership
- Northshore Business Council
- One Acadiana
- Plaquemines Association of Business & Industry
- River Region Chamber of Commerce
- Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce
- South Louisiana Economic Council
- St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce
- The Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance
- West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce
- West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce
- Youngsville Chamber of Commerce
Both the executive summary and full commentary have been shared with Governor Edwards’ administration with the commitment of continued collaboration and support of the Resilient Louisiana Commission as it begins its work to strengthen sectors of the economy and recommend resilient return-to-work practices.
BRAC is regularly updating brac.org/recovery with business resources and guidance related to COVID-19.
