La. Board of Regents approves emergency rules to address admissions, placement, dual enrollment for public higher ed students

In response to the rapidly evolving impact on secondary and post-secondary education of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Regents approved emergency guidelines for admissions and placement due to the cancellation or postponement of standardized tests whose scores are used in determining student eligibility. Developed in close consultation with the Louisiana Department of Education, system chief academic officers and the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Aid (LOSFA), the updates address alternative criteria for placement into college courses and admission to post-secondary institutions. Current minimum admission criteria do not require ACT scores for admissions only for Math and English placement. Students who have met the Regents Core and GPA (Flagship: 3.0; Statewide: 2.5 and Regional: 2.0), but have no ACT or SAT score on file to demonstrate proficiency in English and Math may meet subscore admissions or placement criteria by: