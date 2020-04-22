Home Depot donates tens of thousands of N95 masks and other PPE

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry says Home Depot has donated tens of thousands of N95 respirator masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) to the state’s emergency workers and healthcare providers.
“On behalf of Louisiana, I want to offer The Home Deport an enormous amount of thanks for their generous contributions to our State,” Attorney General Landry said. “The Home Depot’s partnership goes a long way in protecting our State’s brave men and women assisting Coronavirus patients.”
Landry says Home Depot had already donated N95 masks, gloves, Tyvek suits, boot coverings, goggles, and face shields to the state.
Some of the entities in Louisiana who received donations include the City of Baton Rouge, East Jefferson General Hospital, Gretna Police Department, Jefferson Manor Nursing Home, Lafayette Fire Department, Oschner Hospital, Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center, Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, Slidell Police Department, St. Bernard Parish Hospital, and the New Orleans VA Medical Center Hospital.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.