FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Risk for severe weather late tonight

By Diane Deaton | April 22, 2020 at 4:44 AM CDT - Updated April 22 at 4:44 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Overall, Wednesday will be mainly dry.

Temperatures will start off in the low-to-mid 60°s.

A few isolated showers are expected this afternoon. Warm and breezy, temps will top out at 83°.

The Storm Prediction Center has southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi under a marginal/slight risk of severe weather, primarily late Wednesday into the day Thursday. All types of severe weather are possible.

Skies will clear late Thursday as highs reach the lower 80°s.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.