FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Risk for severe weather late tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Overall, Wednesday will be mainly dry.
Temperatures will start off in the low-to-mid 60°s.
A few isolated showers are expected this afternoon. Warm and breezy, temps will top out at 83°.
The Storm Prediction Center has southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi under a marginal/slight risk of severe weather, primarily late Wednesday into the day Thursday. All types of severe weather are possible.
Skies will clear late Thursday as highs reach the lower 80°s.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.