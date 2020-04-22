FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Marginal to Slight Risk of severe weather early Thursday morning

Remember, a Marginal Risk means a 5% chance for severe weather within 25 miles of a location; a Slight Risk raises that potential to 15%. In effect, the severe weather threat for any particular location is very low, but not zero. However, don’t be surprised if you awaken to a Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Watch for Thursday morning. While the severe threat will be low, we can expect one or two (or more) severe storms in the WAFB region that could prompt one or more local warnings.