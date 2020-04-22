FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Marginal to Slight Risk of severe weather early Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been a windy Thursday under the clouds with a few passing afternoon showers, but most of the area stayed dry. Most of the WAFB region will remain dry through the better part of the evening, although rain chances will be on the rise from midnight into Thursday morning.
Showers and storms ahead of an advancing cold front are expected to reach metro Baton Rouge sometime after sunrise. The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the WAFB area under a Marginal to Slight Risk for severe storms through the morning. The main threats will be damaging winds and pockets of large hail; tornadoes are unlikely, but can’t be completely excluded.
Remember, a Marginal Risk means a 5% chance for severe weather within 25 miles of a location; a Slight Risk raises that potential to 15%. In effect, the severe weather threat for any particular location is very low, but not zero. However, don’t be surprised if you awaken to a Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Watch for Thursday morning. While the severe threat will be low, we can expect one or two (or more) severe storms in the WAFB region that could prompt one or more local warnings.
The good news is the severe weather threat arrives during the daylight hours rather than at night. In addition, the threat should be gone by or before noon, at least for most of the viewing area. Skies will begin to clear by the mid to late afternoon and we should have an enjoyable Thursday evening.
Friday will be a real April beauty under sunshine and blue skies. It will get warm during the afternoon, with highs in the mid 80s, but the humidity will be low, making for a nice afternoon.
Expect partly cloudy skies through the weekend with highs in the low 80s Saturday and around 80° Sunday. While the Storm Team cannot entirely rule out a spotty shower or two either weekend day, the vast majority of the area stays dry and any rain that does fall is not likely to amount to much.
We stay dry to start the new work week with the next rainmaker expected around mid-week.
