Emergency crews respond to two shootings, one fatal, Wed. night in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency crews responded to two shootings in Baton Rouge Wednesday night sometime after 10 p.m.
The incidents happened Wednesday, April 22 sometime after 10 p.m.
A fatal shooting was reported in the 1500 block of N 24th Street, while another shooting was reported in the 4000 block of Prescott Road. Emergency officials say in the Prescott shooting, one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to both shootings.
No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we know more.
