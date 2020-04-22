CareSouth offering sliding fee scale program amid COVID-19 pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - CareSouth Medical and Dental is offering a sliding fee scale discount program for everyone, regardless if they are insured, uninsured, or under-insured.
This federal program allows CareSouth to provide medical, dental, and behavioral health services to people regardless of their ability to pay.
“We take care of patients with or without insurance and those with Medicaid and Medicare,” said CEO Matthew Valliere. “No one is turned away.”
In 2019, CareSouth says it provided nearly $2.8 million in sliding fee scale services to people in Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, and Zachary.
Eligibility for the program is based on income and family size. For example, a single person making $12,000 per year or less or a family of four making $26,000 per year or less would pay $25 for a medical visit and $40 for a dental visit. For anyone who can’t afford to pay, staff members will set up a payment plan or direct patients to third-party resources that may be of help.
The program also helps out those who are insured but have high deductibles. Prescriptions are also offered at a discounted rate.
“Our mission is to provide access to healthcare for all so we will work with you to make sure you get the services you need,” Valliere said.
For more information, call 225-650-2000 or go to www.caresouth.org.
