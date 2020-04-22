Ascension Parish to open new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced Wednesday, April 22 that the parish is about to open a new COVID-19 drive-thru testing center.
“We worked with the Governor’s Office and the National Guard to determine the best site for the test, and decided the West Bank of Ascension was the most optimal,” said Cointment. “The tests are free, and people will administer their own tests inside their vehicles."
The test offered will be the self-swabbing Quest test and will be distributed by members of the Louisiana National Guard. The testing site will be located at Donaldsonville Primary School, 38210 Hwy. 3089. It opens Monday, April 27 for first responders and medical personnel only. The site will be open to the general public Tuesday, April 28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The site is drive-thru only. No one will be allowed to get out of their vehicle. Those with pets in the car will be turned away. Children under 18 will not be tested.
To be tested, patients must be 18 or older, have a valid Louisiana ID.
Doctor’s orders are not required. Potential patients will be assessed on-site. Those who meet testing requirements will be directed to the testing area and given a self-test kit.
Anyone who does not meet testing requirements will be directed off-site.
