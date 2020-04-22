Announcement on soft reopening of city expected next week, Mayor says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome says an announcement on a soft reopening of the city can be expected next week.
At a press conference announcing the opening of a new coronavirus testing site in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, April 22, Mayor Broome said she will make a decision after continuing to regularly confer with the governor “in terms of what the future looks like after April 30.”
“I do believe that you will start seeing a phased-in approach of our businesses reopening,” Broome says. “We will make that announcement next week.”
Broome says the Mayor’s Business Roundtable will be dedicating a “great deal” of their discussions and planning around restarting the city.
She says while the health and safety of the citizens comes first, the reopening of the city is not mutually exclusive and can happen simultaneously.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.