Salvation Army invites people to join in #GiveFromHomeDay

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge joined nonprofits across the country Tuesday for #GiveFromHomeDay.
The day is meant to encourage the community to come together to support people and nonprofits during the coronavirus outbreak.
“This national fundraising drive puts the power of giving into the hands of Americans who are anxious to help neighbors and strangers alike who struggle with the economic and health impacts of the new coronavirus,” a spokesperson for The Salvation Army said.
If you’d like to give, visit salvationarmyalm.org/batonrouge.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.