Pointe Coupee Parish holding drive-thru mask giveaway Friday
Residents in Pointe Coupee Parish can pickup up cloth masks Friday, April 24. (Source: Pointe Coupee Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness)
By Rachael Thomas | April 21, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT - Updated April 21 at 4:00 PM

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Pointe Coupee Parish government officials will be holding a drive-thru mask distribution event for residents Friday, April 24.

The parish’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness received a donation of cloth face masks from Hanesbrand Inc.

The distribution will happen geographically by parish fire district and law enforcement officers.

The masks are made of cotton and are washable, reusable, and designer for everyday wear. It’s recommended by the CDC that people wear cloth face masks or coverings when going out in public to perform essential tasks such as grocery shopping or picking up a prescription medication.

“Our supply chain and product development experts created technical product specifications, including product chemistry, and samples of cotton masks in coordination with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that were approved by the FDA,” Hanes said.

Officials say anyone picking up a mask should stay in their vehicle and follow the flow of traffic. Firefighters will be distributing masks at various stations throughout the parish.

DETAILS

  • Friday, April 24
  • 2 to 3 p.m. - Mask distribution for residents 65 and older
  • 3 to 5 p.m. - Mask distribution for all others

LOCATIONS

Pointe Coupee Fire District # 1

  • 6456 Hwy. 1, Innis
District 1, Innis (Source: Pointe Coupee Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness)

Pointe Coupee Fire District # 2

  • Morganza Town Hall
District 2, Morganza (Source: Pointe Coupee Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness)

Pointe Coupee Fire District # 3

  • 6571 False River Rd., Oscar
District 3, Oscar (Source: Pointe Coupee Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness)

Pointe Coupee Fire District # 4

  • Backside of Livonia High School
District 4, Livonia (Source: Pointe Coupee Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness)

Pointe Coupee Fire District # 5

  • 2384 Morganza Hwy., New Roads
District 5, New Roads (Source: Pointe Coupee Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness)

Masks will be distributed on a first come, first served basis until supplies run out. There will be a limit of four masks per vehicle.

