OLOL participating in Mayo Clinic program to give plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients to those suffering most

“Our Lady of the Lake’s team of dedicated research scientists and physicians are working on numerous clinical trials exploring potential treatments of COVID-19 and expediting diagnosis,” said Dr. Vince Cataldo, a medical oncologist and hematologist, and the program’s physician leader. “Collaborating with the Mayo Clinic on this convalescent plasma expanded access program will give patients who have recovered from COVID-19 an opportunity to give back to their community and potentially help those who will contract the disease in the future.”