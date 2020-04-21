OLOL participating in Mayo Clinic program to give plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients to those suffering most

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake is now participating in an expanded program led by the Mayo Clinic to provide coordinated access to convalescent plasma from patients hospitalized with COVID-19 for investigative purposes.
There’s currently no proven treatment for COVID-19, however, this program will explore whether or not convalescent plasma, which contains virus antibodies, may provide passive immunity to some patients with severe cases.
“Our Lady of the Lake’s team of dedicated research scientists and physicians are working on numerous clinical trials exploring potential treatments of COVID-19 and expediting diagnosis,” said Dr. Vince Cataldo, a medical oncologist and hematologist, and the program’s physician leader. “Collaborating with the Mayo Clinic on this convalescent plasma expanded access program will give patients who have recovered from COVID-19 an opportunity to give back to their community and potentially help those who will contract the disease in the future.”
The OLOL Blood Donor Center has started collecting convalescent plasma from those who have recovered from the virus. The plasma will then by distributed to patients at OLOL who qualify and enroll in the trial.
Plasma can only be donated by someone who is otherwise eligible to donate blood. Donors must provide their ID and written proof of a positive COVID-19 test result. Donors must have been recovered and symptom-free for at least 28 days. Those who have been symptom-free for 14 to 27 days must provide documentation of a negative COVID-19 test.
All donors should eat before donating and hydrate.
To schedule a donation, or to find out if you qualify, call the OLOL Blood Donor Center at 225-765-8338 or email jay.thomas@fmolhs.org.
