LSU to air special 3-hour pre-draft show Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is airing a special three-hour pre-draft show on the radio Wednesday afternoon.
The show, called Road to the Pros: LSU Draft Special, is presented by Cajun Country Rice and hosted by the Tigers’ Chris Blair. It airs Wednesday, April 22 form 2 to 5 p.m. on the LSU Sports Radio Network and online here.
Emily Dixon and Cody Worsham will also host the show.
The special show will preview what’s anticipated to be a record-setting day for the Tigers since as many as 14 players could be taken during the 2020 NFL Draft. The Tigers anticipate setting a school record for most players taken in a single year. The current record is nine in both the 2013 and 2014 drafts.
LSU’s star Heisman Trophy quarterback, Joe Burrow, who just led the team to a 15-0 season and a National Championship title, is widely believed to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. Six other players are also anticipated to be chosen in the first round, which would also set a record for most first round picks from one school.
The university’s record for most first round picks in a single draft was set in 2007 with JaMarcus Russell, LaRon Landry, Dwayne Bowe, and Craig Davis all being chosen in the first round of the draft.
During the special, listeners will be able to hear interviews with Coach Ed Orgeron, as well as assistant coaches Kevin Faulk and Mickey Joseph. The show will also include Burrow’s last interview before entering the NFL.
The radio show will also feature a round table discussion between Blair and two former LSU standouts, Booger McFarland and Jacob Hester. McFarland won Super Bowl titles with Tampa Bay and Indianapolis and is currently a member of ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast team. He was a first round pick by Tampa in 1999.
Likewise, Hester was a third round pick by San Diego back in 2008 and played in the NFL for five years (four with the Chargers and one with the Broncos).
