Livingston Parish Public Schools announces plans for academic calendar, graduation, pre-k registration, more

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Public Schools announced Tuesday, April 21 that school leaders have approved an action plan for moving forward as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Superintendent Joe Murphy says the current school year will end on its normally scheduled day of May 22. Final report cards will be sent out June 2.
Murphy says graduation ceremonies and related activities will be postponed until at least June.
“We are exploring all options, but we are hoping to be able to offer modified ceremonies at our campuses or other available venues, if restrictions are relaxed. If restrictions prohibit these modified ceremonies, we will offer our students and parents virtual opportunities,” he said.
Murphy says the school district will also be offering credit recovery opportunities through summer classes, which will be taught via distance learning. In some cases, students may receive in-person teaching pending state allowances.
“Between the end of the academic year and this reporting time, principals will reach out to parents to discuss their child’s progression, if necessary,” Murphy said.
Murphy says the school district plans to hold possibly one or two summer session for high school recovery credit for grades 9 through 11. These sessions may include one session in June and one in July, or potentially a single longer session that will start mid-summer.
The school district has also made plans for pre-k and kindergarten registration. Those plans are laid out below:
- Pre-K registration (Phase 1) will be held from June 1 to 5, with determination letters for Phase 1 applicants being mailed June 15. Applications to fill any available seats from Phase 1 will be accepted beginning June 22. Pending the state’s guidelines, applications can be completed at the child’s home-based school campus or can be emailed directly to the school. Information regarding specific dates, times and procedures for each school will be posted on the LPPS pre-k/early childhood web page and on each school’s web page after May 4, at https://lpearlychildhood.wixsite.com/lpearlychildhood. More information is available at 225-686-4302 or 225-686-4265.
- Kindergarten registration will begin June 1. Pending the state’s guidelines, parents may register their child for kindergarten on the campus of their home-based school or by emailing the school directly. Information regarding specific dates, times and procedures will be posted on the LPPS web page at www.lpsb.org, and on each school’s web page after May 4.
Superintendent Murphy says the 2020-21 is scheduled to start Aug. 7. This timeline could be revisited though if state restrictions do not allow schools to reopen at that time.
More information will be posted online here and distributed via the school district’s social media feeds as it becomes available.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.