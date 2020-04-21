FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front Wed. into Thurs. could bring some thunderstorms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Even with temperatures reaching the mid 80s, Tuesday was a nice spring day under mainly blue skies as the anticipated afternoon clouds failed to develop.
Skies will become partly cloudy by Wednesday’s sunrise with more clouds moving in through the day. After a morning start in the low 60s, highs Wednesday will reach the low 80s. Expect a few showers Wednesday afternoon, but the afternoon story may be more about the winds as flow out of the south-southeast is expected to run from 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts.
A cold front will be approaching from the northwest, with rain chances increasing from Wednesday evening into early Thursday. A few strong to severe t-storms expected ahead of the front have prompted the NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) to maintain a Marginal to Slight Risk for severe storms for the WAFB area. The primary severe threat window will run from midnight into the mid-morning Thursday.
A Marginal Risk represents a 1/5 on the SPC’s threat probability scale and indicates a 5% chance of severe weather within 25 miles of any location. A Slight Risk ranks as a 2/5 on the SPC’s scale, and implies a 15% chance for severe weather to occur within 25 miles of a location. While both risk categories appear to be quite low (5% and 15%), they do represent risk potentials that far exceed the typical severe weather threat for this time of year.
Rains subside during the day with slow clearing through the mid to late afternoon Thursday. Sunshine and blue skies return Friday and the weekend forecast is a mostly dry one with isolated showers Saturday and partly cloudy skies Sunday.
