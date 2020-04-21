FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front Wed. into Thurs. could bring some thunderstorms

A Marginal Risk represents a 1/5 on the SPC’s threat probability scale and indicates a 5% chance of severe weather within 25 miles of any location. A Slight Risk ranks as a 2/5 on the SPC’s scale, and implies a 15% chance for severe weather to occur within 25 miles of a location. While both risk categories appear to be quite low (5% and 15%), they do represent risk potentials that far exceed the typical severe weather threat for this time of year.