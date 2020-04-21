FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another pleasant spring day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Seasonably cool across the viewing area, temperatures will start on Tuesday in the mid-to-upper 50°s.
Be aware of a few areas of patchy fog during the early commute.
Afternoon highs will peak just a bit warmer than yesterday; topping out in the lower 80°s.
Overnight, expect an increase in cloud coverage and a dry low of 62°.
Clouds remain Wednesday, along with a 40%-50% coverage of rain late. Highs Wednesday top out at 82°.
