FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another pleasant spring day

By Diane Deaton | April 21, 2020 at 5:12 AM CDT - Updated April 21 at 5:12 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Seasonably cool across the viewing area, temperatures will start on Tuesday in the mid-to-upper 50°s.

Be aware of a few areas of patchy fog during the early commute.

Afternoon highs will peak just a bit warmer than yesterday; topping out in the lower 80°s.

Overnight, expect an increase in cloud coverage and a dry low of 62°.

Clouds remain Wednesday, along with a 40%-50% coverage of rain late. Highs Wednesday top out at 82°.

