Fans sue MLB, teams over ticket money, ask for class action

FILE - In this March 28, 2019, file photo, a large flag is unfurled during the national anthem before an opening day baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium in New York. Forbes estimates the New York Yankees are baseball’s most valuable franchise at $5 billion, up 9% over last year and 47% more than the No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers at $3.4 billion. (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)